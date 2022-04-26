Atlanta Police Looking for Persons of Interest in Deadly Shooting – Need Community Help

Date of Incident: April 22, 2022

Case Number: 22-004630

Incident Location: 1534 Nabell Ave. (Person Shot)

On April 22, 2022, Officers responded to 1544 Nabell Avenue in reference to a person shot. Upon arriving, Officers located a victim. The female was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance and later died. The attached pictures show three persons of interest in this case. We believe those persons to have witnessed the incident.

Persons of interest (photos):

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact East Point Detectives at 404-559-6300 or email policedepartment@eastpointcity.org. You can also remain anonymous and submit a tip to Crimestoppers online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=552.