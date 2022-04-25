DeKalb Creates 800 Virtual Summer Jobs for Youth

Applications open April 19-25

DECATUR, Ga. – This summer, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and the Board of Commissioners are hosting the 2022 DeKalb Virtual Career Academy (DVCA), the county’s sixth annual summer jobs training program, run by WorkSource DeKalb.

“As the economy continues to recover and high gas prices make transportation unaffordable for some part-time jobs, DeKalb County will continue to offer our summer jobs program as a virtual career academy,” said CEO Thurmond.

The application process will open on April 19, and close at 11:59 p.m. on April 25, for the five-week program, which runs from June 6 through July 8.

DVCA will provide 800 internships to DeKalb residents ages 14 to 24 who will be paid $10 per hour. Prospective participants are invited to apply for the program at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/careeracademy once the link goes live on April 19. Participants will be selected through a lottery system.

DVCA is a unique collaborative partnership between the DeKalb County Government, DeKalb County School District, Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC), WorkSource DeKalb, public/private partners and community resource agencies.

The primary focus of DVCA is to close achievement gaps, offer counseling and support to youth and their parents, and provide a positive alternative career experience during the summer months for youth.

For the third consecutive year, due to the county’s continued focus on safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, selected interns will be able to virtually “learn and earn” critical job readiness skills. Although we will maintain our virtual format, older youth will be given the option to participate in some on-the-job training at selected private and public worksites.

The academy primarily features six virtual components in its creative design: academic enrichment, academic counseling and support, career preparation training, credentialing training, GED preparation, and motivational/empowerment training.

Final selections will be emailed no later than April 29.

Questions about the internship program should be directed to Denise Kenner-Virgil at dkenner@dekalbcountyga.gov or call 404-687-3400.

For more information about WorkSource DeKalb, including upcoming events, visit www.worksourcedekalb.org or call 404-687-3400.