Road rage: Top tips to stay calm behind the wheel

Despite our best intentions, driving can be stressful and in some situations emotions can boil over if left unchecked.

The car rental experts at StressFreeCarRental.com have come up with a handy guide to tackle road rage before it occurs.

Allowing enough time for a journey is one of the key points to help motorists stay in control at all times – but there are also other things that people can do to keep calm as they drive.

A spokesperson for StressFreeCarRental.com said: “There are so many things to think about when you are driving, and it can be easy for the red mist to descend if something unexpected occurs. This could be where you find you are tailgated by another vehicle or a car in front brakes suddenly and without warning.

“Whatever has happened, do not retaliate and try not to let these things get the better of you. Focus on what you are doing and on your journey and not what other drivers are doing. Getting angry is only going to make the situation worse.”

Here are some of the ideas from StressFreeCarRental.com to help motorists stay relaxed and able to handle challenging situations more effectively on the road.

Stay in the right: It is never a good idea to copy what another driver has done on the road, if they have undertaken a bad or wrong move. In the heat of the moment, it may seem a good idea to try to replicate them or make a gesture towards them, but it is unproductive. Stay grounded and level-headed.

Emotional intelligence: Often people get behind the wheel when there has been an argument in their life, and they may feel very down or frustrated. Then they have to turn their attention to driving, with the potential to put themselves, their passengers and other road users in danger. Always take a few moments to prepare for your journey at these times.

Music: This can be a good diversion from the stresses of the day. By playing some classical music or your favourite track, it can impact your mood for the better and enable you to counter stressful situations more readily.

Dangers of eye contact: People who feel they have been wronged on the road may have the natural instinct to look at the driver in the other vehicle, but this is rarely a good idea. If a situation has the potential to escalate, making eye contact with the other driver is not a good idea.

Time: it is worthwhile allowing some ‘injury time’ in footballing terms for your journey, to ensure you are not racing against the clock to reach your chosen destination and meaning you won’t get as frustrated in a traffic hold-up.

Flexible thinking: No matter how good people are at driving for the majority of the time, mistakes happen. Don’t allow yourself to get swept away with anger if you see something has gone wrong on the road in front – stay focused to know how to avoid danger and remain calm.