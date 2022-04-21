Former Aide Omarosa Manigault Tramples Trump in Court

Much Maligned Omarosa Manigault Finally Got it Right

The often-vilified political vixen incurred the wrath of millions of Black people when she pledged her allegiance to right wing Republican and regularly spewed self-hatred racial rhetoric on behalf of the Trump administration.

Manigault, who was unceremoniously fired by No. 45 sued her former boss and won after being accused of violating a non-disclosure act following her fairly short stint at the White House.

Although the suit is viewed by many of her opponents and proponents alike as self-serving the point is that after three years of arduous fighting with the Trump camp, she held on and has emerged victorious with a $1.3 million dollar settlement to boot.

After being fired as a Trump aide, Manigault, a former contestant on Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice,” wrote her tell-all-memoir Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.

In the book, Manigault charges that Trump was an overt racist and frequently went on “N-word” laced rants. She also released audio recordings of Trump officials as evidence in the trial.

During her tenure and what many considered a too-close-for-comfort relationship with the administration Manigault was rejected by the Populus. Following her firing the former aide publicly called then-president Donald Trump “a racist, a misogynist, a bigot.”

“I want to see this nation united as opposed to divided,” she said in a statement to the Associated Press. “I don’t want to see a race war, as Donald Trump does.”

The deep hostility that African-Americans harbor for Manigault also stems largely from her public silence as he repeatedly attacked the American citizenship of former President Barack Obama; insulted various minority groups and described some African nations as “shithole” countries.

He has also insulted prominent blacks like U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters and NBA superstar LeBron James, said that “many sides” are to blame for the violence at last year’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and ripped African-American athletes for protesting racial injustice.

Trump has not responded to the court battle loss.

“First year law student vs {45th president’s] entire legal team – David vs. Goliath, …Now pardon me as I get back to studying for my contract law final exam,” Manigault tweeted.