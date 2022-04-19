Walmart Pop Up Shop Provides Business Attire for South Atlanta High Grads

WITHERITE LAW GROUP AND WALMART PREPARE GRADUATING SENIORS FOR SCHOLARSHIP INTERVIEWS, COLLEGE TOURS WITH CLOTHING POP-UP SHOP AT LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL

ATLANTA, April 13, 2022 – Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are partnering with Walmart Inc., a multinational retail corporation, to host a pop-up shop for graduating seniors at South Atlanta High School who have applied for the Witherite Law Group “Making a Difference” Scholarship.

The shop will include a variety of business-casual clothing options, donated by Walmart, for students to choose from. This will help prepare them for upcoming college tours and interviews, including the “Making a Difference” scholarship interview. In addition to clothing, the students will also receive Walmart gift cards, sponsored by Witherite Law Group, to further assist them with other items needed after high school.

“Our scholarship applicants have the intelligence and ambition to compete in a post-secondary environment, but many lack the proper attire to feel confident in meeting with college administrators, attending college-related meetings and interviews,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “We want to eliminate any hurdles or hesitations they may feel in these situations by giving them access to clothing they feel good about.”

“Dressing in the right attire conveys confidence, seriousness, and respect. It is also a key part of making a first impression,” said Corina Adams, market coordinator, M19 Metro Atlanta Area, Walmart. “We’re excited to help these students secure their scholarship and assist them in achieving all other goals they’ve set for themselves.”

Created in 2016, the “Making a Difference” Scholarship provides financial assistance to students who have demonstrated leadership in their schools and communities. Interviews for this year’s scholarships will take place on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, and Thursday, April 28, 2022. The award presentation will take place on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Historically, every student who has completed an application and interview has received a scholarship. This year 20 students have applied, making that a total of $50,000 in scholarship funds awarded by Witherite Law Group. Additionally, if students maintain a 3.0 GPA and take at least 12 credit hours, their “Making a Difference” scholarships are renewable annually.