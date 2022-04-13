Carol’s Daughter and Mama Glow Foundation Expand Doula Access for Black Birthing People

“Too many times Black birthing people are not heard during such a crucial moment in their lives. If something isn’t right, having an advocate or a doula can be lifesaving,” explained Lisa Price. “My hope is that Black birthing people are heard and supported and that most of all, our lives are saved.”

“As we celebrate Black Maternal Health Week, we center joy in the Black birthing experience,” said Mama Glow founder and CEO, Latham Thomas. “We celebrate the triumphs, our collective solutions, and our self-determination. Birth is meant to be transcendent, and we all deserve to experience empowerment through birth. The doula grants made possible through the three-year $225,000 commitment from Carol’s Daughter, further the mission to support safe, healthy, and joyful birth outcomes for Black families in need.”

According to the CDC, Black birthing people, unfortunately, die of pregnancy-related causes at a rate 3x higher than those of white women with 60% of those deaths being preventable. Sadly, Black newborn babies are 3x more likely than white babies to die when looked after by White doctors. These disparities were in part why Love Delivered was established; to empower, support, and show love to Black birthing people and babies when they need it most.

Additional programming includes:

Access to online resources and maternity experts for expectant and new families

Community-building events and forums for expectant and new families and their allies for sharing joyful, inspiring, birthing experiences

Love Delivered self-care deliveries