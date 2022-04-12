Sen. Rev. Warnock Urges Medical Debt for Georgians [WATCH]

Last month, Senator Reverend Warnock joined his Senate colleagues to pressure the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Rohit Chopra to highlight the need to take immediate action on growing medical debt burdens faced by consumers

Today, at the Senator’s urging, the White House is announcing the CFPB will take more aggressive action to ease Georgians and American’s medical debt

In Georgia, there is over $120 million in medical debt for over 108,000 individuals

Senator Reverend Warnock speaks on the impact that closing the coverage gap would have on easing medical debt burdens faced by Georgians

Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA), a member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, released the following statement applauding the White House’s new actions to ease Georgians’ and Americans’ medical debt. The White House made the announcement after the Senator sent a letter urging the Administration to take more aggressive action to lessen the medical debt burden.

“It’s unacceptable that thousands of Georgians are unable to pay both their medical bills and cover other essential needs,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “In our state, a little more than 100,000 folks carry over $120 million in medical debt. I’m glad that at my urging, the White House is announcing aggressive new action to lessen the devastating burden of medical debt on Georgians in every corner of our state. I’ll continue pushing the White House to do more to lessen this burden and I’ll keep working in Congress to close to Medicaid coverage gap, which will keep Georgians from having to take on crippling medical debt in the future.”