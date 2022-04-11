National Church Residences Welcomes Beverly Burks to Atlanta Office

National Church Residences’ Atlanta office announces the hiring of Beverly Burks as the new regional director of philanthropy and public relations. In this position, Burks will oversee our growth in the Atlanta region and provide leadership to National Church Residences’ philanthropy, communication and community engagement.

“I’m excited to join the National Church Residences Atlanta team,” said Burks. “I look forward to putting my experience and passion to work to benefit the seniors we serve in this important part of the state and country.”

Burks comes to the organization with more than two decades of experience spanning community outreach and engagement; public affairs and media relations; non-profit organization management; budget, grant, volunteer and crisis management; and event planning and organization. Over the course of her career, she has served as an executive for community engagement for the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority, owner of Grady Health System, which is the fifth largest safety net hospital in the nation. Burks also served as the executive director for the National Pan-Hellenic Council, based in Decatur, Georgia. Burks holds a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems from Alabama State University and is working on her Executive Master of Business Administration degree from the University of North Alabama.

She also has been serving as the mayor of Clarkston, Georgia since November 2020. Often referred to as “the most diverse square mile in America” with residents from more than 50 different nations and six continents, Clarkston has been home to Burks for 21 years.

Burks has been a member of various professional and community organizations, including the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Coalition of One Hundred Black Women, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, National Association of Female Executives, Leadership DeKalb, Age- Friendly Metro Advisory Council and DeKalb County Board of Health board member, Clarkston COVID- 19 Task Force and Junior League of DeKalb County.

“I am so pleased to welcome Beverly to National Church Residences,” said Michelle Norris, executive vice president of external affairs and strategic initiatives. “She brings creativity, wisdom, energy, strong relationships and a deep knowledge of the region to our Atlanta office.”

About National Church Residences

National Church Residences serves more than 42,000 seniors through its array of housing and health care services. The not-for-profit organization is driven by a vision of advancing better living for all seniors, enabling them to remain home for life. With 340 communities in 25 states, it is the nation’s largest not-for-profit provider of affordable senior housing and the largest manager of service coordinators. The organization also offers residential senior communities, home and community-based services, as well as permanent supportive housing for the formerly homeless and disabled. For more information, visit us at NationalChurchResidences.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.