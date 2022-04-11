David Banner Partners with Chattahoochee Brick Company Descendant Coalition for Sacred Ceremony

David Banner partners with Chattahoochee Brick Company Descendant Coalition for 2nd Annual Sacred Ceremony

Activist and producer David Banner partners with Chattahoochee Brick Company Descendant Coalition for its 2nd Annual Sacred Ceremony with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens as a special guest

The Chattahoochee Brick Company Descendant Coalition is honored to announce the 2nd Annual Sacred Ceremony on Saturday, April 16, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the former Chattahoochee Brick Company headquarters located at 3195 Brick Plant Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318.

This celebration marks the beginning of the next chapter for the nonprofit as they continue to move forward with a capital campaign reimagining the 75-acre space and honors the lives of African-American men, women, and children that were sacrificed for the making of 200,000 bricks a day for the use of roads, buildings, and homes-globally.

Activist, rapper, producer, and actor David Banner will serve as the keynote speaker with V-103’s Radio Personality Osei Kweku serving as Master of Ceremony. Special guests include Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and WAOK 1380 News and Talk host Derrick Boazman.

Also attending will be Rev. Jamal Bryant, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor; Dr. Kwame Osagyefo Kalimara, Religious Scholar Spelman College; Audri Scott Williams, International Humanitarian; Imam Plemon El-Amin, retired Imam of Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam; and Rabbi Sarah Minkin, author “Invitation to Belong”; as officiating faith leaders.

The Chattahoochee Brick Company was a brickwork company located on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in Atlanta, Georgia. The brickworks, founded by former Atlanta Mayor James W. English in 1878, is notable for its extensive use of convict lease labor, wherein hundreds of African American convicts worked in conditions similar to those experienced during antebellum slavery. It is speculated that some workers who died at the brickworks were buried on its grounds.

The property ceased to be an active brickworks in 2011 and was purchased by the City of Atlanta this year to become a public park and memorial.

The ceremony will begin with drumming and libations at 1:00 PM, followed by invocations, African dancing, faith-based messages, and a Keynote from David Banner. Performances will be given by Moving Our Stories & Giwayen Mata, African Dance Company; Griot Drum Ensemble, African Drum Collective; Egun Omode Performing Arts Collective, Youth African Drum Collective; and Sheree Amore, singer and songwriter.

This sacred ceremony will be an outdoor, covid safe event, and guests are encouraged to RSVP. Parking will be available at First Baptist Church of Chattahoochee, 1950 Bolton Road, Atlanta, Ga 30318. Shuttle services to the ceremony will be provided.

This event is being supported by The Fund for Reparations Now!, the National African American Reparations Commission, and the City of Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens’ Office.

For more information on Chattahoochee Brick Company Descendant Coalition and its programs, visit the website at www.cbcdescants.org, or follow on social media @cbcdescants