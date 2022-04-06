Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks Ketanji Brown Jackson Supporters

Photo: Getty Images

Far-right conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is now aiming her attacks at her fellow party members for supporting Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Greene took to her congressional Twitter account on Monday (April 4) to purport that GOP Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Mitt Romney of Utah are “pro-pedophile” because they said they would vote in favor of Jackson becoming a Supreme Court Justice.

Greene continued on her Twitter rampage, “There are MANY more qualified black women judges, that actually can define what a woman is, but Biden chose the one that protects evil child predators.”

Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 5, 2022

5. At this point, the line is clearly drawn when it comes to voting to confirm #KJB or not. You are either a Senator that supports child rapists, child pornography, and the most vile child predators. Or you are a Senator who protects children and votes NO to KJB! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 5, 2022

During her confirmation hearings, various Republican lawmakers basely accused Jackson of being “too soft” in her sentences for cases involving photos of child sexual abuse.

The Senate Judiciary convened on Monday to decide whether to push Jackson’s nomination to the Senate Floor. The first vote resulted in an 11-11 split down party lines, but for the second tie-breaking decision, the three Republican senators subjected to Greene’s Twitter attack backed Jackson’s nomination.

Twitter users have been quick to call out Greene’s false claims and report her to the platform in hopes of her congressional account being removed. Last January, the extremist’s personal account was wiped from Twitter after she repeatedly spread misinformation surrounding coronavirus.

Despite her GOP critics, Judge Jackson is still on track to be the first Black woman confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice by the end of the week.