Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Moves One Step Closer to Supreme Court Confirmation

Following Senate Judiciary Committee action today that advances the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court, People For the American Way President Ben Jealous released the following statement:

“Today, we move one step closer to the historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Judge Jackson is a brilliant woman with a tremendous record of public service and depth of experience on the federal bench that make her eminently qualified and ready to serve on day one. While we are disappointed that far-right senators keep searching for reasons to oppose her, a minority of lawmakers will not derail confirmation for Judge Jackson, who is overwhelmingly supported by the American people. There is no question that Judge Jackson will soon be Justice Jackson and we look forward to celebrating her confirmation later this week, along with the rest of the nation.”

