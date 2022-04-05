Iman Shumpert Talks 2022 McDonald’s All-American and More

The Defender got to catch up with Chicago native, Iman Shumpert. The former NBA Champion visited his hometown last week for a special speaking engagement with the 2022 McDonald’s All American Basketball class. As a former All-American player himself, Shumpert was able to pour inspiration into the young athletes encouraging them to “break out of this shell of perfection…and that it’s cool to knock yourself off the high horse.”

Shumpert also just finished touring, as the 2021 Champion of the hit ABC television dance competition, Dancing with the Stars. In the finale, he put on an incredible performance which included a huge nod to his hometown, with the incorporation of footwork and juke music.

Check out the full interview for more.