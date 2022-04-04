Mayor Andre Dickens Announces Lineup for the 45th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival

ATLANTA- Mayor Andre Dickens—joined by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs—announced the lineup and new components for the 45th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival.

The 45th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival is set to take place in Piedmont Park over Memorial Day weekend and will include three days of show-stopping performances from world-renowned musicians and innovative emerging jazz artists.

“Atlanta’s Jazz Festival is one of the largest and longest running free jazz concerts in the country and this year will be no different,” said Mayor Dickens. “I am an avid music fan, and attendees are going to be in for a treat. This is definitely going to be a good time.”

Mayor Dickens also announced sponsors and partners for the festival, including: Amazon, Georgia Power, PNC Bank, AARP, Fontis Mountain Spring Water, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Anteel Premium Tequila, Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, Coca-Cola, MARTA and Next Week Productions.

The festival begins Saturday, May 28, 2022, with Atlanta native and Mayor Dickens’ school classmate, Kebbi Williams and the Wolfpack.

See below for the full lineup.

Saturday, May 28, 2022



1:00 pm – Kebbi Williams and The Wolfpack

3:00 pm – T.C. Carson

5:00 pm – Tia Fuller’s Intersections

7:00 pm – Masego

9:00 pm – Herbie Hancock

Sunday, May 29, 2022



1:00 pm – Joe Alterman

3:00 pm – 4X Grammy Nominated The Baylor Project

5:00 pm – Warren Wolf & The Pack

7:00 pm – Kenny Barron

9:00 pm – Eddie Palmieri Afro Caribbean Jazz Septet

Monday, May 30, 2022

1:00 pm – Julie Dexter

3:00 pm – Naia Izumi

5:00 pm – Makaya McCraven

7:00 pm – Kathleen Bertrand

9:00 pm – George Benson

Camille Love, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, also announced “31 Days of Jazz” – which partners with venues across the city to bring a variety of live jazz experiences in preparation for the festival weekend. “31 Days of Jazz” includes MARTA Mondays, Jazz in the Sky, In the Tradition, Hightower Harper Hang, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Jazz and Neighborhood Jazz Series.

“The Atlanta Jazz Festival is my favorite event of the year and one of Atlanta’s most anticipated traditions,” Camille Love said. “This year, we are extending the festival to three days with one central stage in the Meadow to ensure our festival goers have the same, memorable experience.”

