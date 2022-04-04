Lizzo Revolutionizes Shapewear with the Launch of YITTY

Today, three-time Grammy Award-winning Superstar and Activist Lizzo adds Fashion Entrepreneur to her multi-hyphenate career with the launch of her very first business – a revolutionary new shapewear brand launching April 12, 2022.

Named after her childhood moniker, the launch of YITTY marks a lifelong dream come true. For nearly three years, Lizzo has put her heart and soul into building this game-changing, size-inclusive brand from the ground up — all based on the principles of self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear.

YITTY marks an industry first: no-shame, smile-inducing shapewear designed for all body types, with sizes ranging from size 6X to XS. YITTY blurs the lines of inner and outerwear with intentional-meets-functional designs, sexy silhouettes, and bold colors and prints you’ll want to show off. Plus, every single piece is designed to celebrate, hug, and love every single body. Stylish silhouettes have been fit on every size and body type — not merely scaled up (or down) for convenience. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included. Everyone’s size is just their size. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size,” emphasizes Lizzo.

Lizzo is no stranger to shapewear, admittedly she has spent most of her life being told to “reshape” her body based on society’s made up (not to mention unattainable) standards. “I felt that I was constantly being told through TV and magazines that my body wasn’t good enough. And, in order to be considered ‘acceptable’ I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype of beauty. Because of this, I’ve been wearing shapewear for a long time, maybe since I was in fifth or sixth grade.”

Just like her boundary-pushing and empowering music, Lizzo made a firm decision to no longer feel ashamed about her natural curves and contours. Instead, she wanted to create her own collection of body-hugging pieces that everyone would want to rock in the bedroom, at the club, to brunch with the girls, or simply chilling at home. Think of YITTY as a true celebration of your body.

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no-one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, ‘who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again,” said Lizzo.

YITTY debuts with three distinctive drops: NEARLY NAKED, a lightweight seamless collection designed to comfortably shape and firm your natural curves all day, every day; MESH ME, smoothing mesh styles that blend fashion with function, designed to wear as underwear or outerwear; and MAJOR LABEL, an assortment of everyday lifestyle pieces that are super soft, super bossy, and super YITTY. Of course, everything has a musical spin (think shades like Tempo Lavender and Moody Bitch Taupe, and collections like Major Label and Headliner) — because Lizzo just can’t help it. “These color names alone should make you feel like that bitch when you’re putting the product on,” she chimes in.

As her biggest endeavor yet, Lizzo needed a business partner that believed in her message as much as she did. After meeting Fabletics, Inc. Co-Founder, Don Ressler, and many meetings with the company’s executive leadership team, Lizzo landed on Fabletics, Inc. as her business partner. Not only did they have a solid plan for how to bring Lizzo’s vision to life, but they were also experts at delivering premium-quality, technically engineered, fashion-forward collections. Plus, the company’s unique business model would allow her to offer affordable price points and make YITTY accessible to millions across the globe.

“Lizzo is the quintessential business partner,” said Kristen Dykstra, President of YITTY. “She is famous for her music, but beloved for her commitment to driving important social change. Creating this brand has been a long-term dream of hers; to revolutionize shapewear and build a brand and community that makes a difference in people’s lives. Lizzo has an incredible vision for this brand, and her commitment and passion for what we are creating together has inspired everyone around us. We are thrilled to partner with her on bringing her vision to life.”

So, whether you thought you’d never consider shapewear, or swore you’d never wear it again, YITTY brings an entirely new perspective to the market. And, because Lizzo gives a damn about Mother Earth, more than 65% of styles are made with super-soft recycled fibers and the brand’s sustainably designed packaging is made with 100% recycled materials. YITTY is also proud to be a part of a certified Carbon Neutral Company.