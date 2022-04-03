Covid Incentive Program Expands to Fulton Central Library

Incentive Program Expands to Fulton Central Library

FCBOH & Fulton County add to slate of locations offering vaccine incentives

ATLANTA – Beginning Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the Fulton County vaccination program against COVID-19 will add the Fulton County Central Library to its list of locations offering incentives to those getting vaccinated.

Fulton County residents will be eligible to receive $100 gift cards after receiving their first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at select sites. Visitors at some locations will get a physical gift card, while other locations will provide virtual cards to be redeemed online. The incentive is available only to Fulton County residents, ages 5 and up, seeking their first or second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the following locations and times:

• Fulton County Central Library

(physical gift cards presented)

(Opens Tuesday, April 5, 2022)

One Margaret Mitchell Square

Atlanta, GA 30303

Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Adamsville Health Center

(physical gift cards presented)

3700 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, Ga 30331

Monday – Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00p.m.

• College Park Health Center

(physical gift cards presented)

1920 John Wesley Avenue

College Park, Ga 30337

Monday – Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

• 4700 North Point Parkway

(virtual gift cards presented)

Alpharetta GA 30305

Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Fulton County Government Center

(virtual gift cards presented)

141 Pryor Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30303

Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center

(virtual gift cards presented)

3900 Aviation Circle, NW

Atlanta, Georgia 30336

Thursdays 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• 5710 Stonewall Tell Road

(physical gift cards presented)

South Fulton, GA 30349

Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments are recommended and can be made by calling 404-613-8150 or by following this link: https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/.

For information about ongoing mobile vaccine operations including mobile sites and hours of operation, please visit https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/covid-19/covid-vaccine/mobile-vaccination-schedule. For more information on the entire Fulton County vaccine program, visit www.fultoncountyga.gov/covidvaccine.

The Fulton County Board of Health provides a variety of services that help protect residents from health threats, increase access to health services to improve health outcomes, and provide information that assists Fulton County citizens in living healthier lives. For more information on the Fulton County Board of Health, visit http://www.fultoncountyboh.org.