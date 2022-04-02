Free Tax Prep Today at New Birth Today

In partnership with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Congressman Hank Johnson, IRS Taxpayer Advocates Office, State Coalition of the National Council of Negro Women and United Way of Greater Atlanta VITA program we are hosting a Tax Advocacy Day. FREE Tax Prep. You MUST Register. The information is in the flyer. Make sure you Beat the Tax deadline. April 18, 2022 is coming soon.

Saturday, April 2, 2022

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

New Birth Library, (Enter on the steeple side)

6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Taxpayer Advocate Service – Your voice at the IRS will be there to assist you with any tax issues that you can’t seem to resolve with the IRS. No appointment needed to speak with the taxpayer advocate.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) – FREE Tax preparation by IRS trained and certified volunteers is available. This program provides Greater Atlanta’s working individuals and families free tax prep to low-to-moderate income ($58,000 and under).

IMPORTANT! Registration is REQUIRED to get your taxes prepared at this event. Go to www.bit.ly/nbtaxday0402 to register.

Can’t attend this event? You can also do your taxes yourself Virtually for FREE through My Free Taxes. If needed, tax help is available from an IRS-certified Volunteer. This service is available to those with an income of $73,000 a year or less. Visit www.MyFreeTaxes.com to get started!