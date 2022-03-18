Wendy Williams Addresses Her Health Battle And Possible Return To TV

Photo: Getty Images

In a new, rare interview Wendy Williams addressed her ongoing battle with her health and bank and hinted at a possible return to TV.

The 57-year-old TV personality gave a pre-recorded phone interview with Good Morning America host TJ Holmes, which got straight to the point. The interview began with Williams being asked if she was “of sound mind” to which she jokingly replied, “Absolutely! Are you?”

Wendy addressed her ongoing legal battle with her bank, Wells Fargo, who has told courts it has reason to believe the New Jersey native “is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

“Well, you know, when people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me,” Williams said. “They said that I needed somebody to handle my account, and I don’t want that,” she explained.

“I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard-working person.”

Later on, Wendy reassured her fans that health-wise, she’s doing ok. “[My] health is very well, and I’ve actually had a few appointments. You know, I’m 57 now, and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old,” she added.

The TV personality has been away from her show for more than six months but insists she’s “very comfortable” returning to her show. “You know, my partners with the show, everybody’s ready.”

When asked if she felt ready to get back in her purple chair as soon as this week, she said this:

“Well, give me, give me three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and free and ready to do my thing,” she said.

