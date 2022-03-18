Digital Daily

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Health Battle And Possible Return To TV

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

In a new, rare interview Wendy Williams addressed her ongoing battle with her health and bank and hinted at a possible return to TV.

The 57-year-old TV personality gave a pre-recorded phone interview with Good Morning America host TJ Holmes, which got straight to the point. The interview began with Williams being asked if she was “of sound mind” to which she jokingly replied, “Absolutely! Are you?”

Wendy addressed her ongoing legal battle with her bank, Wells Fargo, who has told courts it has reason to believe the New Jersey native “is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

“Well, you know, when people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me,” Williams said. “They said that I needed somebody to handle my account, and I don’t want that,” she explained.

“I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard-working person.”

Later on, Wendy reassured her fans that health-wise, she’s doing ok. “[My] health is very well, and I’ve actually had a few appointments. You know, I’m 57 now, and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old,” she added.

The TV personality has been away from her show for more than six months but insists she’s “very comfortable” returning to her show. “You know, my partners with the show, everybody’s ready.”

When asked if she felt ready to get back in her purple chair as soon as this week, she said this:

“Well, give me, give me three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and free and ready to do my thing,” she said.

Check out the full interview above or by clicking HERE.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web