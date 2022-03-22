Former KKK Leader Fighting To Run For Office Despite Being ‘Ineligible’

A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible, but not because he’s a member of the white supremacist terrorist and hate group.

Following an investigation by CBS46 in Atlanta, Chester Doles — previously known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland — was deemed “unqualified” to hold elected office in Georgia because he’s a convicted felon.

Doles was convicted of beating a Black man in Maryland in 1993 and in 2003, he was convicted of weapons violations in Georgia and served four years behind bars.

According to the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles, convicted felons cannot run for or hold public office for at least 10 years after they have completed their prison term and they must have their civil rights restored.

While Doles meets the 10-year requirement, the Georgia Republican Party told CBS46 that the former KKK leader’s rights “were not restored in time for the qualifying deadline,” which was March 8.

Dole though is not giving up on his political dreams as he told CBS46 he plans to take his case to court.

“They have violated my civil rights,” he told the outlet. “We’re gonna ask for damages. My attorney is reviewing the case right now. They’ve caused me major damages. I have thousands of dollars in campaign signs, billboards, radio commercials.”