Sen. Sonya Halpern Honors Historically Black Colleges and Universities at Georgia State Capitol

Senator Sonya Halpern Honors Historically Black Colleges and Universities at Georgia State Capitol

Sen. Sonya Halpern (D – Atlanta), along with Gov. Brian Kemp, hosted the second Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Heritage Day celebration at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday, March 16th. Recognized at the Capitol were Albany State University, Clark Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University, the Interdenominational Theological Seminary, Morehouse School of Medicine, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College, Payne College, Savannah State University, and Spelman College.

“We are a better place because of the heritage of Georgia’s 10 HBCUs,” said Sen. Halpern. “I am thankful for the opportunities that these institutions provide for students to celebrate and embrace their heritage while looking ahead toward a bright future. My mother and father attended Tougaloo College in Mississippi, an HBCU, and they both became the first college graduates in their families, creating a life for themselves that seemed unlikely during that time in history. These esteemed institutions have made tremendous strides in academia, business, politics, sports, and in the arts, and here in Georgia, they’ve contributed over $1.3 billion to Georgia’s economy.”

Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, presidents and representatives from every Georgia HBCU and other dignitaries gathered for the celebration. Georgia has the third highest number of HBCUs in the country, totaling 10 institutions, and Georgia’s workforce is enhanced by a consistent supply of highly educated and goal oriented HBCU graduates.