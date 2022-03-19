Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets Major Endorsement From Legal Group

Photo: Getty Images

The American Bar Association said Friday (March 18) that Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is “well qualified” –– its highest rating –– to serve on the nation’s highest court. The endorsement from the legal group comes ahead of Judge Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings scheduled to begin next week.

According to CNN, the association not only gave Jackson their highest rating, their committee that makes the rating –– the Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary –– voted unanimously on the “well qualified” rating, based on her resume.

The American Bar Association “confines its evaluation to the qualities of integrity, professional competence, and judicial temperament,” Committee Chair Ann Clair Williams said in a letter to the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Association has been handing out ratings on Supreme Court nominees over the last six decades and says it does not consider a potential Justice’s “philosophy, political affiliation, or ideology.”

Confirmation hearings are scheduled to begin Monday (March 21) and Democrats in the Senate are seeking to have a vote on Jackson’s ascent to the bench by April 8.

Judge Jackson made history last month, after President Joe Biden nominated her to the Supreme Court, becoming the first Black woman to receive the honor. The historic nomination followed Justice Stephen Breyer‘s retirement announcement in January.

