Kanye West Booted from Instagram

Kanye West is facing a small repercussion for his latest antics. West was locked out of his Instagram account and will be unable to use the platform or connect with his 15 million followers for 24 hours. West has repeatedly attacked, harassed, and openly threatened people on the platform including his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, Comedian DL Hugley and most recently, Daily Show host, Trevor Noah. Tuesday, Trevor Noah said the drama between West and Kardashian was “terrifying”.

“Two things can be true: Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed. Those things can be happening at the same time,” I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed” Noah said. He continued, “You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous, because of the way she dresses, because she appropriates Black culture, because she tells women they’re lazy, because she broke the internet and didn’t put it back together … but what she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

Noah referenced his mother and her experience dealing with abuse and harassment during his show. “You see a world where women are questioned for what is happening to them as opposed to people questioning what is happening to them,” he said.

West responded to Noah by calling him a racial slur on Instagram. In a recent hearing to declare herself single, Kim Kardashian told a judge ha West’s social media antics have caused her great emotional distress. Since their split, West has repeatedly attacked Kim Kardashian’s parenting and accused Kardashian of keeping him from his children. In addition, since linking up with Pete Davidson, Kanye West has opening attacked and threatened Davis and even encouraged his followers to antagonize the SNL star when they see him in public. In his latest music video, West depicts kidnapping and decapitating the SNL Star.

Earlier this week, comedian DL Hugley accused West of stalking his ex-wife and Kanye responded on Instagram saying he could afford to “hurt” the comedian. That set off a series of tweets from the comedian. In one tweet, Hugley says he should focus on taking his meds instead of sending “goons” to find him.

Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled? Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

Meta, the parent company of Instagram told TMZ that the rapper’s recent posts violated Instagram’s polices on hate speech, bullying and harassment. In most of his Instagram rants and attacks, Kanye typically posts then deletes. These latest antics follow a series of alarming behavior from the 40+ year old rapper. West’s struggles with bi-polar disorder have been widely reported in the media and Kim Kardashian spoke on Kanye’s struggles with his mental health.

Bi-Polar disorder involves excessive shifts in moods, energy, concentration levels and more. It’s usually managed with a combination of medication and therapy. It is unknown if Kanye is getting treatment, medication, or therapy.

Whether or not, Kanye returns to Instagram and curbs his destructive posts is unknown however Meta says they will take further action with Kanye West if needed.