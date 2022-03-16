Congresswomen Introduce Resolution for Atlanta Spa Shootings Anniversary

Congresswomen Nikema Williams, Judy Chu, Carolyn Bourdeaux, and Lucy McBath Introduce Resolution to Commemorate Atlanta Spa Shootings Anniversary.

Today, Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05), alongside Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) Chair Rep. Judy Chu (CA-27) and Congresswomen Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA-07) and Lucy McBath (GA-06), introduced a resolution to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the March 16th Atlanta spa shootings. The resolution, co-sponsored by 66 Members of the House of Representatives, reaffirms the House of Representatives’ commitment to combating anti-Asian hate, mourns the victims, condemns the rhetoric that leads to anti-Asian hate, and includes statistics on anti-Asian hate incidents and crimes in the year since the Atlanta spa shootings.

Congresswoman Williams said:

“One year ago, Atlanta watched, horrified by the hate crimes at three spas. My heart goes out to the families and friends of the eight victims, who were primarily Asian women. No matter your race, ethnicity, or gender, everyone has the right to live without fear of violence in their workplace or public spaces. Every day – especially today – I honor the victims’ legacy by working to stop hatred in any form. Working together with Congresswoman Judy Chu and the members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, we will end anti-Asian hate.”

CAPAC Chair Chu said:

“I’m proud to join with my colleagues today in introducing this resolution to not only remember the eight individuals, including six Asian women, who were gunned down in Georgia a year ago, but also the over 11,000 other victims of anti-Asian hate since the pandemic began. The spa shootings in Atlanta were shocking, but they were also the tragic and expected result of over a year of anti-Asian xenophobia and slurs, including from the then-President. It is only by speaking out against this rhetoric that we can hope to end this plague of anti-Asian hate, and that is why it means so much to have so much support for this important resolution to remember these victims and advance the solutions that will prevent others from suffering the same.”

Congresswoman Bourdeaux said:

“One year ago, a gunman stole eight lives from my community in a vile and racist attack. I stand with my Asian American constituents today as we mourn. My heart remains with those lost, their loved ones, and the millions of Asian Americans traumatized by this violence amidst a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes across the nation. As an Atlanta community and as a nation, we must move forward together to put a stop to the hate that fueled this tragedy and to achieve justice.”

Congresswoman McBath said:

“As we observe the one-year anniversary of these hateful mass shootings, I am reminded of the pain, angst, and sadness that so many of us felt, and continue to feel. But I am also reminded of the strength, tenacity, and courage that arose from this attack. I am so encouraged and strengthened by the efforts of leaders in our community who, for the past year, have worked tirelessly to combat this hatred with meaningful and substantial action. And as we commemorate those we lost to these hateful acts, we reaffirm our commitment to rid our communities of violence and vitriol, and we uplift the love and peace which has been championed by so many of our friends and neighbors.”

