Gospel singer Jekalyn Carr inspires through music at Atlanta Hawks’ Faith and Family Night 

Gospel singer Jekalyn Carr inspires through music at Atlanta Hawks’ ‘Faith & Family Night’

Amir Shaw

Jekalyn Carr stands as one of the most prolific gospel artists of this generation. The Grammy Award-nominated and Stellar and Dove Award-winner garnered eight chart-topping hits before the age of 21, served as a radio host for Praise 102.5, created her beauty brand (Jekalyn Beauty), and was inducted into the Women’s Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Carr recently performed as the headlining act as the Atlanta Hawks battled the Los Angeles Clippers during the annual “Faith & Family Night” at State Farm Arena.

Carr, who has achieved over 75 million global streams, inspired the crowd of 20,000 by performing several songs including the hit, “You Will Win.”

“It means a lot to be able to perform at arenas and do what I love to do,” Carr shared with Atlanta Daily World. “It feels good to give people hope. It’s just so much that we’re facing these days and to be able to give people hope through my music is a great feeling.”

Carr, who began singing and ministering in the church at 15-years-old, also spoke about creating a business while balancing her career in music. She provided advice to women who are seeking to start a brand while juggling family life.

“I would suggest that you get around wise people,” Carr said. “It’s important to have people that can help direct you towards destiny because your surroundings mean a lot. Your life reflects what’s around you. So it’s good to have people who can help motivate you so that you can live out your dreams.”

Carr also takes time to mentor women who are finding ways to accomplish their goals. With her annual “You Will Win” Conference, Carr empowers women who are entrepreneurs, business leaders, or seeking guidance within their careers.

“You can do it,” Carr says of the advice she often gives. “I understand that there are so many limitations that the world will try to put on us. But at the end of the day, when greatness is in you, that’s what matters the most.”

On the court, the Atlanta Hawks, led by Trae Young’s 27 points, defeated the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 112-106 as the team continued to make a push for the playoffs in the final weeks of the 2021-22 NBA season.