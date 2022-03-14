Barack Obama Tests Positive For COVID-19 — Read His Full Statement

Photo: Getty Images

Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday (March 13), the former President released a statement on Twitter, sharing his diagnosis.

“I just tested positive for COVID,” he wrote. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise.”

44 also shared that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has tested negative, tweeting, “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted […] It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Obama recently returned to Washington, DC, after “spending much of the winter in Hawaii,” CNN reported. The former POTUS reportedly tested positive for COVID in DC.

Obama’s COVID-19 diagnosis comes days after the number of hospitalized Americans positive with COVID-19 fell below 30,000 for the first time since July, according to federal data.

