Traci Braxton Dead At 50

Traci Braxton, the younger sister of singer Toni Braxton, has died at the age of 50, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, the Braxton Family Values star passed away Friday (March 11) from cancer. The Sinners Wanted actress has been privately battling cancer for a year, and was reportedly surrounded by her sisters and mom when she passed away.

Traci’s other famous sisters include Tawanda, Trina and singer-TV personality Tamar. In 2018, Traci along with Toni, Tawanda, and Trina recorded “Broken Things.” On her own, Traci recorded “Last Call” in 2014, that rose to #16 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.

In her acting career, Traci starred in There’s A Stranger in My House, The Christmas Lottery, All In, and more, and earned producer credits.

Traci leaves behind a husband and son, Kevin Surrat and Kevin Surrat, Jr.

