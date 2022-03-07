‘RHOP’ Stars Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon Slammed For ‘Chicken’ Comments

Photo: Getty Images

Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon are getting called out on Twitter over uncouth remarks they made about NBA star James Harden, who was recently traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The two reality TV personalities are facing criticism after clips from a recent episode of their Reasonably Shady podcast surfaced online, in which Gizelle called the NBA player’s beard, “the most disgusting thing she’s ever seen.”

“Do the Sixers really know that’s James Harden because no one can see his face,” Gizelle says, “because that beard is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen,” she adds while Robyn chuckles in the background.

“That beard is like down to his knees,” Gizelle says seconds later, adding, “there’s fried chicken in the beard.”

“His [beard] is horrible,” Robyn chimes in, before the two continue on their rant against bearded Black men. “I know in my gut there’s fried chicken in their beards, fried chicken grease,” Gizelle says, before Robyn pipes in, laughingly adding, “Watermelon,” while questioning if they’re being racist.

I have to post this here because I’m still in shock‼️ @GizelleBryant & @RobynDixonRHOP really owe #JamesHarden an apology for their distasteful, prejudicial comments. An absolute disgrace. #rhop pic.twitter.com/pYTgPI4fE4 — The Grace Report (@GraceReport) March 2, 2022

Twitter erupted over the remarks, slamming the two women for weaponizing a racist stereotype white people used against Black Americans during the Reconstruction Era when newly-freed Black people cultivated watermelon and sold fried chicken to advance financially.

The two didn’t stop there, though. They added that “some blunts” and “Colt 45” was also in Harden’s beard, too, once again tapping on racist stereotypes.

This is no where near the first time Gizelle has been called out for colorism, with reports of online criticism dating back two or more years. Some have called for Gizelle to exit the TV show all together.

It takes Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon disrespecting a black man to see they are colorist light skinned black women but when they were picking on Wendy and Candiace NO ONE could see it #RHOP — supercalifragilistic (@Juicylambo69) March 4, 2022

I bet the same people outraged at @TherealCANDIACE saying “yo mama” are going to be the same ones saying Robyn and Gizelle were just joking. #RHOP — Ryn Robertson (@rynjordan) March 4, 2022

Robyn and Gizelle’s comments on James Harden’s beard is exactly why we said they were racist but y’all refused because their great great great grandmothers sisters maid was black and she married a black preacher. But k. #RHOP — chile (@funtimesare) March 3, 2022

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.