Atlanta’s Own Universoul Circus Kicks Off Its 29th Season [Video]

ATLANTA’S OWN UNIVERSOUL CIRCUS KICKS OFF ITS 29TH SEASON AND SETS ITS SIGHTS ON GWINNETT MALL PLACE AND OLD TURNER FIELD THIS SPRING

The Show Returns After Two Years, Bringing That Eccentric Flavor, and Highlighting Amazing New Talent From Around The World

Proudly celebrating 29 high-flying years as America’s top-ranked venue for music, laughter, and unmatched performance artistry, the UniverSoul Circus brings its show-stopping swag back to its hometown this March.

The tour opens at Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth March 17th thru April 10th, followed by performances at Old Turner Field in Atlanta April 17th thru June 5th. COVID protocols will be in place and masks are required for ages 5 and up. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.

Acts this season include the hilarious Ringmaster Donald “N.O.” Long, his trusty sidekick Zeke, and the multi-talented Cheyenne from Trinidad and Tobago. Other acts include dazzling Aerial Ballerinas, Fresh the Clowns, spicy Caribbean Dancers, no gravity Highwires, Trapeze, Wheel of Death, Horses and Daredevil Motorcycles. UniverSoul Circus features performers from virtually every corner of the globe, including the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua, Barbuda, South Africa, Mongolia, Peru, Mexico, Gabon, and Guinea.

“The past two years have been tough for us all but we want our community to know they will always have a place under the big top,” said Founder and CEO Cedric Walker. “Entertainment for our community spiritually uplifts and we’re excited to be an escape for families across the country.”

Visit www.universoulcircus.com for more info, ticket prices, show times, schedules, and covid protocols. Follow us on Facebook @UniverSoulcircus, Twitter @UniverSoulCirc and Instagram @UniverSoulCircus.

About UniverSoul Circus

UniverSoul is a highly interactive combination of circus arts, theater, and music that spans genres including Pop, Classic R&B, Latin, Hip Hop, Jazz and Gospel. It embraces and celebrates the unique and familiar aspects of pop culture globally by bringing them center stage with a cast of international performers. UniverSoul Circus is rated as one of the top two circuses in America along with Cirque du Soleil. UniverSoul’s fresh approach to family-friendly live entertainment has garnered it a coveted spot as one of Ticketmaster’s top ten most requested family events. The circus was founded 29 years ago in Atlanta by concert and theater promoter, Cedric Walker.