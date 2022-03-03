Vice President Kamala Harris Talks Ukraine, SCOTUS and Midterm Season

Photo: Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris has been running point on several of the nation’s top issues. From supporting Black businesses to helping secure voting rights for all Americans and sounding the alarm on maternal health, the Oakland native has been on the go since taking office last year.

The Black Information Network‘s Vanessa Tyler caught up with Vice President Kamala Harris who discussed President Joe Biden‘s historic Supreme Court nomination, the war in Ukraine, and the upcoming critical midterm elections.

On Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the VP said Americans will benefit from having the first Black woman to serve on the high court because of the legacy of other American legal heroes who influenced her own path.

“I became a lawyer because of the American heroes that were Thurgood Marshall, Charles Hamilton Houston, Constance Baker Motley, those individuals who understood the power of the United States Supreme Court to make things right and fight for equal justice under law,” Vice President Kamala Harris shared.

“I really believe Ketanji Brown Jackson will walk in that path to be a member of the United States Supreme Court who has” both “outstanding credentials and experience” and “happens to be a Black woman.”

Harris is firm in her belief that Judge Jackson will be “one of the most extraordinary Justices” in our history. “I’m certain of it,” she added.

On the Russian invasion of Ukraine, VP Harris said it matters to Black America because of “what’s at stake.”

“We talk about the importance of respecting someone’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and when you see a violation like that … I think that sends us all, especially those of us who understand the imbalance of power and abuse of that power hurts,” Harris said. “It hurts people, and we must all stand against it.”

