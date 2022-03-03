Investor Arian Simone talks Hollywood transition, Homelessness & Oprah in Apple Bottoms

In this episode we sit with Hollywood publicist turned investor Arian Simone. During this conversation, the Detroit native talks about how her entrepreneurial journey at Florida A&M University took her from retail to placing Nelly’s Apple Bottom jeans products on Tyra Banks and Oprah to homelessness. Her fearless hustle enabled her to bounce back securing major success as an A-List publicist with clients that included Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, and up-and-coming Hollywood producer Will Packer (Stomp the Yard, Ride Along).

Arian is also a co-founder of the Fearless Fund, which invests in women of color-led businesses seeking pre-seed, seed level, or series A financing.