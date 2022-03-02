Mayor Andre Dickens Lifts Certain Emergency COVID-19 Restrictions

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the City is lifting certain COVID-19 restrictions and mandates—most of which have been in place from the onset of the pandemic in 2020 for the safety and wellbeing of residents, businesses and visitors.

Notwithstanding a change in the current trajectory of key metrics the City has used to guide its data-driven public health policy:

The City’s indoor mask mandate has been lifted,

Masks are still mandated at public meetings and programs in City facilities,

Public Agencies affiliated with the City—such as Invest Atlanta, Atlanta Housing, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc., etc.—will also resume in-person meetings.

“Advances in life-saving vaccines, downward trends in cases and—most importantly—the vigilance and resilience of the Atlanta community have all brought us to this new space of hope,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “As we continue to rely on data and science, Atlanta remains forever grateful for our public health professionals, our healthcare workers and our frontline workers who continue to give their all so that we may begin this optimistic path toward our new normal.”

The moratorium on residential evictions and filings for housing units and developments sponsored or funded by Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home, and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development remains in effect.

Further, the City has updated its HVAC and air circulation system to address airborne particles and improve air quality in City Hall. The City is also modifying other City facilities that are open to the public. As such, the City aims to resume rental of City facilities and activities for seniors, young people, businesses and the community through a phased approach to gradually reach full capacity over the next few months—provided the downward trends continue.

Currently, 59% of Fulton County residents, 58% of DeKalb County residents, 55% of Atlanta residents and 55% of Georgians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, 76% of City employees are vaccinated and the City will continue its efforts to increase this number.

The City of Atlanta will remain vigilant in taking proactive measures to ensure ongoing safety and will continue adhering to COVID-19 protocols that encourage residents and our business community to get vaccinated and follow the most up-to-date CDC guidance for vaccinations, testing, masking, isolation, and quarantine.