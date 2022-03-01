Atlanta Airport’s Tangela Parker Makes Marketing Moves

Tangela Parker is the Director of Marketing and Brand Services for the busiest airport in the world, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International. She is responsible for marketing/brand strategy, creative services, advertising programming, and social media engagement. Additionally, Parker’s team oversees parking services and the concessions program.

Prior to her role at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Tangela spent 22 years in various leadership positions in the healthcare industry. Most recently she was the Sr. Director of Member Experience for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. In this role she had oversight over the development and execution strategies for marketing, vendor management, communications, retention and community relations for WellCare’s Medicaid line of business. Wellcare has over 500,000 Medicaid Manage Care members throughout Georgia.

Tangela is a member of The National Association of Female Executives, Alcorn State National Alumni Association, American Society of Public Administrators, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Network of Executive Women and Junior League of Atlanta. She volunteers with a variety of civic and cultural organizations including Agape Youth & Family Center, Dress for Success Atlanta, Andrew and Walter Young YMCA, CHOICES4Kids, Mary Hall Freedom House, Hosea Helps & Kate’s House. A native of Brandon, Mississippi Tangela received a Bachelor of Art degree in Political Science-Pre Law from Alcorn State University. She resides in Metro Atlanta and attends Cascade United Methodist Church.