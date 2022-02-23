Share Entertainment Lawyer Nyanza Shaw on Industry Hustle, Kanye disruption & Fremantle Life

In this episode, entertainment attorney Nyanza Shaw shares her journey of struggling to make ends meet practicing law in Hollywood to hustling her way into building her own reputable firm to recently being hired as Executive Vice President of Scripted Business and Legal Affairs at Fremantle (America’s Got Talent, Family Feud, The X Factor). She also breaks down the importance of relationships, networking, and Kanye West disrupting the system.

Shaw is an Innovative and accomplished transactional attorney with over two decades of experience focusing on entertainment, business, media, technology, and intellectual property matters.