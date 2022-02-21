New Edition Captures the Essence of R&B with ‘The Culture Tour’ in Atlanta

by Amir Shaw

New Edition has remained at the forefront of the national media for nearly 40 years. The nation witnessed the group come of age from the Roxbury section of Boston to capturing global dominance in R&B as a collective and solo artists.

All six members (Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivens, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant) recently announced a reunion to embark on a national tour for the first time since their “Greatest Hits Tour” in 2016.

On Feb. 20, “The Culture Tour,” presented by Black Promoters Collective, made its way to State Farm Arena in Atlanta as the fourth stop on the 30-city tour.

In front of a capacity crowd at the 21,000-seat State Farm Arena, New Edition entered the stage dressed in baby blue trench coats with matching fedora hats, the group opened with their early-1980s songs, “Candy Girl,” and “Telephone Man.” Surprisingly, the group sang their signature hit,”If It Isn’t Love,” within the first 15 minutes of their two hour set.

New Edition’s strength can be attributed to the success each member has experienced outside of the group. Brown, the ‘90s king of R&B, held his own by performing his solo hits, “Tender Roni,” “Every Little Step,” and the chart-topping smash hit, “My Prerogative.”

Gill, who joined the group in 1987, used his thunderous voice to captivate the crowd with his solo songs, “My, My, My,” and “Rub You the Right Way.” And Tresvant put the audience in a sensual mood with the sultry song, “Sensitivity.”

Bell, Bivens, and DeVoe, known collectively as BBD, brought a hip-hop edge to the show with party-favorite hits, “Do Me,” and the sensational, “Poison.”

Throughout the show, New Edition alternated between their solo and group efforts ending their set with the romantic hit, “Can You Stand the Rain.”

“The Culture Tour” opened with a set from R&B bad boys Jodeci who performed ‘90s-era hits such as “Forever My Lady,” “Come and Talk to Me,” and “Freak’n You.”

Charlie Wilson followed by serenading the crowd with classic songs such as “Outstanding,” “Burn Rubber on Me,” and “Charlie, Last Name, Wilson.”

Wilson summed up the night perfectly during his set by telling the Atlanta crowd, “This isn’t a concert, this is a party!”