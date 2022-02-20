White Teacher Charged For Slamming Black Teen Into Wall Over A Basketball

Photo: Getty Images

A NYC gym teacher was charged and arrested this week after slamming a Black student into a wall and onto the ground over a basketball.

The incident was caught on camera Wednesday (February 16) at Cardozo High School in Queens when 58-year-old Colin McNally confronted an unnamed 14-year-old student who was walking out of the gym with a basketball in his hands. McNally confiscated the ball, which the student attempted to get back. That’s when McNally snatched the boy up by his shirt, shoving him against the wall and hurled him onto the ground.

Students and staff members stood on in disbelief as McNally grabbed the boy up off the ground and pinned him to the wall for a second time.

Video obtained by @abc7ny shows a teacher roughing up a student inside a premiere high school in #NYC. Colin McNally is now charged with harassment & endangering the welfare of a child. Complete story today at 5 on #abc7ny what the @NYCSchools @DOEChancellor has today @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/6ZAce4XI8T — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) February 17, 2022

School officials claimed the boy was not hurt. McNally was arrested on charges of harassment and endangering the welfare of a child and has since reportedly been released.

“What gives the right to put your hands on a minor,” one student told ABC 7 News, adding that McNally was known to have a “short temper.”

The NYPD and NYC Department of Education are investigating the incident. A spokesperson for the city’s DOE said in a statement, “These are incredibly disturbing allegations, and Mr. McNally was immediately removed from the classroom away from students, pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.