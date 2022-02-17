Georgia Leaders Call Out Herschel Walker’s Questionable Business Practices

Georgia Leaders Hold Press Conference Calling Out Herschel Walker’s Growing Pattern of Questionable Business Practices

Today, Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, was joined by business-owning State Senator Emanuel Jones and Atlanta-based attorney Matthew Weiss in calling out Trump-tapped Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s growing pattern of shady business practices, as “questions about [his] background are piling up.”

A new report from the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer revealed that the Trump-tapped candidate has “failed to repay $625,000 in loans,” a recent investigation by 11Alive found that one of Walker’s business interests took nearly $10 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans while laying off 90% of their employees, despite Walker “ridiculing businesses that took the payout” — prompting business leaders and elected officials to speak out — and the Associated Press shined a light on Walker’s “exaggerated claims of financial success,” with associates calling him a “temperamental and unreliable business partner” even before he entered the U.S. Senate race.

Watch the press conference here, and see quotes from speakers below.

“Georgians, even in the toughest of times, work hard. They work hard to pay their bills on time, to meet their financial responsibilities, and to keep their families afloat. Meanwhile, politicians like Herschel Walker think they are above personal responsibility and financial accountability,” said Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia. “You wouldn’t accept this behavior from a business partner. You wouldn’t accept this conduct from your own employer. And we certainly shouldn’t accept it from a candidate for public office. Georgia deserves better.”

“The people of Georgia don’t need a lawyer like me to tell them that based on public appearances, Walker’s business practices are problematic. The more we learn about Walker’s record, the more questions it raises, and the worse it seems to get. If there’s anything we’re learning, it’s that Walker has no business being anywhere near the halls of Congress,” said Atlanta-based attorney Matthew Weiss. “The record seems to support that Walker is not a trustworthy businessman, he’s not a trustworthy financial partner, and he wouldn’t be a trustworthy senator, either.”

“Small businesses like mine are a vital lifeline for creating jobs and stimulating the economy. But this is only possible when you run your business ethically and responsibly,” said State Senator Emanuel Jones. “Herschel Walker’s business record is a profile in how harmful, shameful, and shady business practices can be. If this is Walker’s philosophy on how to run his businesses — profiting while workers are laid off, avoiding debts and dodging obligations — just imagine the harm Walker could cause if elected to the U.S. Senate. Georgians can’t afford it, and Georgia business leaders won’t stand for it. If you can’t run your own business, how can you run the nation’s business?”