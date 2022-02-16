Georgia Passes ‘Ahmaud Arbery Day’ Law To Honor Him Two Years After Murder

Photo: Getty Images

Next week, the state of Georgia will officially recognize February 23 as Ahmaud Arbery Day after a group of state lawmakers passed a resolution to honor the 25-year-old who was gunned down two years ago.

State Rep. Sandra Scott introduced the resolution to the Georgia House and passed on February 2, according to 11Alive News.

The officially day of remembrance comes as the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery –– Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan –– stand trial for federal hate crime charges. That trial began this week with prosecutors uncovering the men’s history of using racial slurs.

“February 23 will forever be known annually in the State of Georgia as The Ahmaud Arbery Day,” the resolution states and encourages Georgia residents to participate in “Run with Maud” movement of running 2.23 miles on February 23.

Earlier this week, Georgia passed a resolution to dedicate February 23rd to Ahmaud Arbery, recognizing the day of his passing. His tragic death has left a profound impact on all of us — it is only right we memorialize his life on “Ahmaud Arbery Day.” 🙏🏾 https://t.co/4Oyb6e9UT4 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) February 12, 2022

The resolution goes on to recognize that “Mr. Arbery will long be remembered for his love of family and community,” and that his murder prompted the state to pass its first-ever anti-hate crime law, and the repealing of a Civil War-era law that permitted citizen’s arrest.

With this day, “the State of Georgia honors one of its most distinguished citizens,” the resolution reads.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

