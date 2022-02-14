Hip-Hop Front and Center During Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

By Ryan Beesley

Last year I wrote that the Super Bowl in Raymond James stadium was probably one of the Blackest Super Bowl telecasts in NFL history. After the summer of 2020 and the racial injustices we suffered during the start of the pandemic, the NFL produced a show that would draw its Black sports fans back into the league.

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show was for Inglewood, Los Angeles and hip-hop fans everywhere. This halftime show was one of the best performances I’ve seen since Bruno Mars and Beyonce’s set in 2016. It’s not up to me to determine which one was the best of the two, but we all can agree that this was amazing to see.

We all saw the commercials before the Super Bowl directed by F. Gary Gray and the production of it drew fans in immediately. There were articles that questioned how this show would eventually turn out and even asked if it would meet hip hop fans expectations. There were a lot of people questioning how the league could ask the headliners to select one song from their stacked catalogs. As the show started, the tweets ramped up and fans shared how much they loved what they were watching. From inside of SoFi Stadium you could hear the screams and you could also see fans who didn’t know what was going on, but loved the vibe.