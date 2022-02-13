Roland Martin Teams Up With McDonald’s To Award $100k In HBCU Scholarships

Photo: Getty Images

Roland S. Martin has teamed up with McDonald’s to provide over $100,000 in scholarships, specifically to support juniors and seniors attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The scholarship program was first launched last month and also celebrates the 115 years of service and academic excellence of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. According to a press release, the $15,000 grants are seeking to provide financial relief for seven selected HBCU students.

“HBCUs and their students are vital to the fabric of our nation and I will always champion for their success,” the Houston-born media mogul said in a statement.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand the financial struggle that impacts Black college students, especially those in their final semesters. So, I’m pleased to partner with McDonald’s and [The Thurgood Marshall College Fund] to celebrate my beloved fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, and provide a resource that will help Black students graduate.”

ATTENTION #HBCU JUNIORS AND SENIORS! Do you represent leadership and Black excellence in your campus community? Apply for a chance to receive a $15,000 scholarship created with @mcdonalds and @rolandsmartin! https://t.co/kjNkwTAgks pic.twitter.com/yLUFzcxB1P — TMCF (@tmcf_hbcu) January 24, 2022

The scholarship is open to students, 18 years or old, who are enrolled as a junior or senior at a TMCF-member institution and private HBCUs for the Fall 2022 semester.

Applicants should have a cumulative GPA of 2.7 or higher and are required to submit a brief essay on how they demonstrate Black excellence and leadership on their campus.

Students who apply are also required to be a US citizen or permanent resident with valid documentation.

The deadline is February 28, 2022.

To learn more about the scholarship and to submit your application, please click HERE.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.