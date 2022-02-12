Snoop Dogg Accused Of Sexual Assault In Lawsuit Filed Ahead Of Super Bowl

Photo: Getty Images

A new lawsuit filed in California accuses Snoop Dogg of sexual assault in an incident that took place in 2013.

The lawsuit was filed in court Thursday (February 10) by a woman identified as Jane Doe, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. The complaint names both Snoop and and his longtime friend, hip-hop personality Bishop Don Juan (born Donald Campbell).

The complaint describes Doe as a “professional dancer, host, model, and actress” who alleges she worked for Snoop and Don Juan as a stage dancer in exchange for gifts.

Doe is accusing both men of forcing oral sex in late May 2013 after Don Juan offered her and her friend a ride to Snoop’s studio after they attended one of the rapper’s performances. The complaint states Doe’s friend stayed at the studio “until around midnight,” at which point the woman claims Don Juan told her, “I can take you home or I can take you back to my place with me.”

The woman asked to be taken home and “fell asleep” in the car, the lawsuit reads. When she woke up, the two had arrived at Don Juan’s home and not her own. The lawsuit says an “exhausted” Doe went back to sleep and woke up to Don Juan forcing her to perform oral sex before he “rolled over and left her alone.”

Doe claims that later Don woke her up to take her to a recording studio where Snoop was taping a television series at the time.

The lawsuit says Doe felt ill and went to the restroom where she claims Snoop entered and forced her to perform oral sex, which she did because the lawsuit says she feared for her life.

The lawsuit says Doe has “suffered anxiety, stress, depression, nightmares … physical ailments,” as a result of Snoop’s “predatorial” actions.

Doe was granted the right to sue in December 2021 and the parties decided to settle the matter in private mediation this week on February 8 and February 9, but the mediation was “unsuccessful,” the lawsuit says, referencing a photo the rapper posted online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

“Our client’s hope is to inspire other victims of sexual harassment, assault and battery to understand that they have rights, will be protected and although they are victims, they will not have to be silenced forever,” Doe’s attorney, Matt E.O. Finkleburg, told NBC News in a statement.

