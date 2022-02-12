Police Fatally Shot 1,055 People In 2021, Marking Seven-Year High

Photo: Getty Images

Black people were twice as likely as white people to be shot dead by the police in 2021, a new analysis by The Washington Post shows.

The news organization published its annual report on the number of police shootings on Thursday (February 10), and found law enforcement officers shot and killed 1,055 people –– representing the highest number since the publication began tracking fatal police shootings seven years ago.

Of the 1,055 people shot and killed, 234 were white, 139 were Black, and 66 were Latino/Hispanic. Black people make up 13% of the American population, highlighting the disproportionate rate of police-involved fatal shootings. Latino/Hispanic Americans are also disproportionately shot and killed by the police.

According to The Post, police-involved fatal shootings continued to go up despite national public outcry following the 2020 murder of George Floyd. That same year, the number surpassed 1,000 for the firs time since 2015, with 1, 021 fatal shootings. The database shows that 2016 was the least deadly year for police shootings with 958 people being shot.

Nearly half of those who died last year were between the ages of 30-44, the data shows. Seventeen were under the age of 18 –– including 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant and 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

