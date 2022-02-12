National News

Bank of America Donates $1M to Support Motown Museum Expansion

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

An iconic piece of Black culture is under construction, preserving a piece of our musical history by expanding its physical building.

Construction on the legendary Motown Museum, also known as Hitsville, U.S.A. located in Detroit is currently in its second of three expansion phases, and has received support from Bank of America to the tune of $1 million dollars, brining the project one step close to its $55 million dollar goal.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the fund for historical site’s expansion is now at $38 million.

“A vibrant community is fueled by its artistic and cultural centers, and in Detroit, there’s no better place than the Motown Museum,” Matt Elliott, President of Bank of America Michigan, said in a statement.

The expansion, Elliott added, “not only celebrates the Motown legacy, but will also spur new investment and tourism, aligning with our pledge to support initiatives that help create economic mobility.”

The project is turning three homes next to the museum, known as Hitsville Next, into education and creative programming sites, while the second phase, which started last fall, is creating a plaza in front of the museum.

Construction on all three phases are set to be finished in the summer. For now, the museum is closed.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web