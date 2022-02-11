Twitter Reacts To Zendaya’s Madame Tussauds’ Wax Figure

Photo: Getty Images

Another day, another wax figure.

This time it’s Euphoria star Zendaya who is the subject of a Twitter debate about if the famous Madame Tussands’ Wax Museum got it right. And many on social media vote, “Not quite.”

Earlier this week, Madame Tussands London unveiled its wax figure of Zendaya that features the Disney alum’s 2016 red carpet appearance at the “To The Rescue Gala” hosted by the Humane Society of the United States.

The bright pink Stella McCartney power suit, and sleek hairstyle, some Twitter users said missed the mark, while others say the museum was spot on.

“I see what they were going for but the proportions of every aspect are a little off,” one Twitter user wrote.

Z E N D A Y A ✨ pic.twitter.com/iJOO191CeP — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) February 8, 2022

“How does this both look like her and look nothing like her at the same time???” another person said.

“that wax figure looks almost exactly like zendaya idk what y’all are talking about,” one person argued.

Another person said that the wax figure made the 25-year-old look like a flight attendant.

how does this both look like her and look nothing like her at the same time??? — u☀️💖 (@minkitti_) February 9, 2022

Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant — Nabielah (@nabielah_smada) February 10, 2022

the zendaya wax figure just shows how ephemeral human beauty is. like they got her features right but it doesn’t actually capture her beauty? — tunde olaniran (@tundeolaniran) February 10, 2022

According to NBC News, the new wax figure is set to be open to the public starting Friday (February 11) and will be placed inside the museum’s “Awards Party Zone.”

Check out more reactions below.

Why are people so pressed about the Zendaya wax figure, she’s one of the most beautiful people ever they’re not gonna be able to emulate that in a wax figure hahahah they did their best like — Jen 🥂 (@RealJennyLarkin) February 10, 2022

that wax figure looks almost exactly like zendaya idk what y’all are talking about — ⁷𝑎𝑛𝑖 (it girl) (@angelgirlannie) February 10, 2022

The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager. pic.twitter.com/yFIsqIEQDS — A Girl Has No Name (@Idpreferyoudead) February 10, 2022

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.