Teen Charged For Calling In Bomb Threats To Black High Schools In D.C.

A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged after making several bomb threats to multiple predominately Black high schools in Washington, D.C. this week.

One of the schools that was threatened Wednesday (February 9) was Paul Laurence Dunbar High School where Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was speaking during a Black History Month event.

Police said that in total, eight schools –– four public and four charter –– were threatened Wednesday, and at least some of them had to evacuate students and staff. Metro Police say that the incident at Dunbar High School –– regarded as the first school for African Americans in the US –– did not appear to be targeted Emhoff specifically.

Update: A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with domestic terrorism in connection with yesterday’s bomb threats. https://t.co/6z0IGnK45c — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 10, 2022

In a statement Thursday (February 10), the Metropolitan Police Department said that while the teen was arrested in connection to the threats, that it would continue to work with federal partners in investigating the threats.

The investigation comes after the FBI identified six minors in connection to a wave of bomb threats placed to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

All of the high schools threatened this week were cleared of any hazardous material.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

