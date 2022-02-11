Mayor Andre Dickens Announces $10.4 Million of New Grant Funds

to Support Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

Eligibility Expanded to Include Nonprofits

Mayor Andre Dickens today announced the relaunch of the Resurgence Grant Fund, a program originally launched in 2020 to help Atlanta small businesses recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will offer $10.4 million of grant funds to qualifying city of Atlanta businesses and nonprofits to cover pandemic-related business changes and costs. Invest Atlanta will once again administer the program on behalf of the City of Atlanta.

“The Resurgence Grant Fund will provide much needed resources to Atlanta’s small businesses—who were hit hardest by the economic impact of COVID-19,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “As a former small business owner, I know firsthand the everyday challenges they face and the vital role they play in our economy. The grant funds will not only help these businesses survive—they will help them thrive and continue to serve as the heart of communities across Atlanta.”

Through the program, city of Atlanta small businesses and nonprofits can apply for up to $40,000 to reimburse the costs of business interruptions due to COVID-19. The funds can be used for any COVID-19 related expenses like personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and other health measures to protect employees and customers. The relaunched fund has expanded eligibility, including nonprofits with a 2022 Letter of Good Standing, and has added payroll as an eligible item for reimbursement.

Businesses that have previously received COVID-19 related assistance will also be eligible to apply, but priority will be given to businesses that have not received any previous funding. Approved applicants will receive grant funds after they provide eligible receipts for reimbursement.

Invest Atlanta will also provide technical assistance to help small businesses and nonprofits through the grant application process. The application window will be open from March 1 through April 29, and the submission process will take place entirely online at www.investatlanta.com/resurgence. Interested applicants can visit the site more information on program eligibility and requirements, educational events, and the online application process.

“Atlanta was among the first U.S. cities to provide COVID-19 relief programs supporting small businesses with more than $18 million dollars being allocated to 579 businesses in the first round of Resurgence Grant funding,” said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta. “We continue to listen to the needs our small business community and are proud to be able to respond once more with additional funds to help them not just survive but thrive.”

The Resurgence Grant Fund relaunch is made possible by federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to the City of Atlanta, of which $10.4 million was allocated to support small businesses impacted by the pandemic.