Digital Daily

Blunt-Smoking Senate Candidate Lights Confederate Flag On Fire In New Video

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

The blunt-smoking Black candidate from Louisiana running for US Senate is once again causing a stir online after dropping new campaign video.

Gary Chambers first went viral for his no-stutter speech calling out a Baton Rouge school board member who was online shopping while parents and communities members pushed for a school to be renamed.

Now, he’s running for US Senate and is letting people know exactly where he stands on certain issues, including this nation’s racist past.

In January, Chambers posted a campaign video entitled “37 Seconds” that featured the 37-year-old smoking marijuana. The Senate hopeful is back, this time he’s burning Confederate flags.

The 60-second video, “Scars and Bars” shows Chambers putting a Confederate flag on a clothes line before dousing it in gas and lighting it on fire. Chambers is narrating the video, reciting pieces of the Declaration of Independence.

“Here in Louisiana, and all over the South, Jim Crow never really left, and the remnants of the Confederacy remain,” Chambers says in the clip. “… The attacks on Black people, our right to vote, and participate in this democracy are methodical.”

Chambers is looking to replace incumbent Republican Sen. John Kennedy in the looming midterm election.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web