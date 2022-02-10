Nick Cannon Hilariously Reacts After Kevin Hart Gifts Him A Condom Machine

Photo: Getty Images

After welcoming eight children into the world within the last decade, even Nick Cannon himself has opted to slow down when it comes to procreation. Nick’s friend, Kevin Hart hilariously gifted the talk show host a present that could potentially assist him in halting reproduction — a condom vending machine. Kevin took to social media to show off the funny gift, sharing:

“I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA *****!!!!!! .Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free ☺️☺️ #PrankWars”

Nick also posted the condom machine for his followers to see, writing:

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums.”

After Kevin admitted to sending over the vending machine, Nick continued on in the comments, flipping his longtime friend two middle fingers, saying:

“This is not a laughing matter Kevin!!!!”

Since announcing the news that he’s expecting his eighth child earlier this month, Nick also revealed that he plans to practice celibacy moving forward after speaking with his therapist. He shared with his live audience:

“So for anybody who was thinking, ‘Oh, he wasn’t celibate!’ I was! I was like, ‘Yo, I have to get my life under control because I felt like I was out of control.’ And honestly, that celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself, being able to deal with this. So now everyone knows why I was actually being celibate.”

This isn’t the first time Kevin and Nick embarked on a prank war. Last year, Nick wrapped his entire face around Kevin’s private jet to promote his talk show. He also sent the famed comedian a llama for his birthday.

Friends will be friends.