Bow Wow Shares Adorable First Photo Of His One-Year Old Son Stone Moss

Bow Wow is a dad for the second time.

Early last year, fans began speculating whether or not the rapper had fathered a second child — this time around with a woman named Olivia Sky. However, Bow denied the claims, until last week when he responded to a fan’s question about his plans for the weekend, to which the star replied:

“Was vegas. Don’t think I’m doing that … I’ll work and chill. Spend time w my son and relax. And work some more.”

On Thursday, Bow Wow — real name Shad Moss — gave yet his followers a first glimpse of his one-year old baby boy by posting a cute, candid pic of the toddler with the caption:

“[basketball emoji] what up”

This isn’t the first time Shad gave shared a special message regarding his children. Earlier this month, when asked by a Twitter user “who’s the one person you can’t live without?”, the rapper-actor responded:

“Shai and my lil man. It’s more than 1. Actually more than 2.”

As for his eldest daughter Shai Moss, Bow is often posting precious father-daughter moments with the 11- year old. Before wrapping up another successful leg of his Millennium Tour, the star brought his daughter on stage with him to sing along to his 2005 hit record “Like You” featuring Ciara. Bow penned a special message about the moment, sharing:

“Anybody gone sing like you with me, its going to be my daughter @_shaimoss Thanks to every city every fan every REAL SUPPORTER! i thought I would never tour again in my life. I thought it was not possible. You guys made me realize just who i am. Every fan who bought a meet n greet every fan i hugged and shared a moment with i thank you. This is only the beginning! Now… ima go enjoy my weekend with my little princess and turn up! We did it! no music no nothing rocking arenas. Only the greats do that! Blessed beyond belief. Love.”

