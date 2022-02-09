ADW News

VP Harris’ Husband Rushed Out Of High School Due To ‘Security Threat’

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris‘ husband was rushed off stage Tuesday afternoon (February 8) after a “security threat” was made at a DC high school.

According to breaking news reports, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was speaking at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School for a Black History Month event when his Secret Service agents abruptly took him off stage. One source said an agent said something along the lines of, “We have to go,” before taking Emhoff out of the room around 2:18 p.m.

Emhoff’s security detail was reportedly made aware of the threat by school personnel. At about 2:34 p.m., an announcement over the school’s loud speakers called for all students and staff to evacuate the premises as well.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson confirmed to reporters that a bomb threat was made on the school, prompting the evacuations. The school is located in the Northwest section of DC, just over a mile away from the US Capitol building.

Hours after the incident, authorities confirmed that Emhoff was safe at an undisclosed location and the students of Dunbar had been sent home.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

