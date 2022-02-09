Entertainment

Sherri Shepherd Named ‘Permanent Guest Host’ Of Wendy Williams’ Show

Sherri Shepherd is slated to take over Wendy Williams‘ daytime talk show while she continues a health-related hiatus.

According to reports, Shepherd, a former co-host on The View will be named the “permanent guest host” of The Wendy Williams Show beginning September 2022.

A source told PageSix that the 54-year-old Jamie Foxx Show alum is set to take over the series regularly, but that it won’t be a permanent situation.

TMZ reported that producers of the show will be monitoring Williams’ health recovery between now and September –– which is when they’re planning to premiere the show’s 15th season. If Wendy is healthy by then, she’ll be welcomed back to the show, if not, Shepherd will take over completely and producers may weigh a name change for the show.

The announcement comes amidst Wendy’s months-long health hiatus that started in September 2021. Since then, the long-time radio show host has seen “slower than everyone hoped” progress in her recovery.

Reps for the 57-year-old denied that the health issues were drug-related or dementia.

