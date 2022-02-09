Police Make Arrest In Homicide Investigation That Led To Amir Locke’s Death

Photo: Getty Images

Minnesota police announced Tuesday (February 8) the arrest of a teenager in connection to the homicide investigation in which officers executing a no-knock warrant shot and killed Amir Locke.

In a press release obtained by CNN, the St. Paul police said the unidentified 17-year-old male was wanted in connection to a fatal shooting from January 10 in the city and was located in the city of Winona Monday afternoon (February 7).

Officers shot and killed Locke within 10 seconds of entering the residence where three search warrants had been approved. Locke, lawyers say, was not named on any of the documents and was underneath a blanket when he was fatally shot by police.

The 17-year-old is facing a second-degree murder charge, though the teen’s connection to the search warrant has not yet been fully made clear since the search warrant documents are still currently sealed. Police said the documents will be unsealed once charges have officially been filed.

Further details are expected to come out from the Ramsey County District Attorney this week.

Hundreds of community members marched for Locke, calling on Mayor Jacob Frey to resign. Following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the City pledged to reduce the number of no-knock warrants, but Locke’s killing, activists say, is evidence that the previous pledge isn’t enough.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

